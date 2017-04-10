GOLDMAN: There's a group of investors with $121 billion in dry powder to make new deals

Dry powder available in venture capital funds has reached a record level at more than $121 billion, which could lead to even more dealmaking after high activity in recent years, according to a new Goldman Sachs report. Venture capital funds raised $64 billion in global capital last year, up from $55 billion in 2015, Goldman said in the first installment in a new report series that will monitor the venture investment landscape.

