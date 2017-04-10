GOLDMAN: There's a group of investors with $121 billion in dry powder to make new deals
Dry powder available in venture capital funds has reached a record level at more than $121 billion, which could lead to even more dealmaking after high activity in recent years, according to a new Goldman Sachs report. Venture capital funds raised $64 billion in global capital last year, up from $55 billion in 2015, Goldman said in the first installment in a new report series that will monitor the venture investment landscape.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan update
|15 hr
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
