Global venture capital firm bets big on Romanian tech company

Romanian robotic form-scanning software company UiPath has raised $30 million in venture funding, marking one of the largest early-stage tech investments to date in Central Europe Global venture capital firm Accel led the so-called Series A round, which included participation from previous investors Earlybird Venture Capital, Credo Ventures and Seedcamp. Earlybird and Credo have funds focused on Central Europe.

