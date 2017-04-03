Global Human Microbiome Market to Reach US$3.2 bn by the End of 2024
Since the global human microbiome market is in a nascent stage, a large number of players are entering into this market on a regular interval, which resultantly, is expected to intensify the competition within this market over the forthcoming years, finds a new research study by Transparency Market Research . The leading companies are concentrating on technological advancements and product innovations in order to strengthen their position in the global market in the near future.
