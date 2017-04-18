Germany's VCs Hunt for Software Start...

Germany's VCs Hunt for Software Startups as Berlin Loses Crown an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Despite a lack of big consumer deals, and Berlin losing out to London as the European hub of venture capital, German investors have notched an up-tick in deals over the first quarter and are on the hunt for software startups. Venture capital firms invested $467 million across 87 equity deals in German-based startups in the first quarter, according to data from researcher CB Insights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan update Apr 10 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr 3 richardx 6
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar '17 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC