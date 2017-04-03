German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 bln...

German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 bln euro offer from Bain, Cinven

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros. The private equity consortium is offering 65.28 euros per share and a dividend of 0.72 euro per Stada share, the company said in a statement on Monday.

