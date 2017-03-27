Georgian Entrepreneurs Look to Silicon Valley for Funding
Boris Kiknadze, chief executive of Pawwwn, took a deep breath as he looked out to the crowd of Silicon Valley venture capitalists and began his pitch. With just 10 minutes to speak, Kiknadze rapidly described his business idea - Pawwwn, an online payment and management system to make transactions easier for pawnshop owners and their customers.
