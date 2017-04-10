Furst Draft: Mayo invests in Silicon Valley device maker

Here's big news about a Mayo investment in a Silicon Valley company that makes devices that plug into smartphones to produce EKGs, so a doctor can monitor a patient's heart function from afar. Alivecor, a Mountain View tech company making health devices, doesn't compete with fitness bands like Apple Watch or Fitbit - it's making real medical devices that doctors can use to keep up with their patients.

