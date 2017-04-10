Furst Draft: Mayo invests in Silicon ...

Furst Draft: Mayo invests in Silicon Valley device maker

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post-Bulletin

Here's big news about a Mayo investment in a Silicon Valley company that makes devices that plug into smartphones to produce EKGs, so a doctor can monitor a patient's heart function from afar. Alivecor, a Mountain View tech company making health devices, doesn't compete with fitness bands like Apple Watch or Fitbit - it's making real medical devices that doctors can use to keep up with their patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan update Apr 10 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr 3 richardx 6
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar '17 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,326,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC