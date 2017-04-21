'Full speed' at DIUx, says chief
The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act put the brakes on the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental by restricting the amount of its budget that it can spend, but according to the head of DIUx, that has not slowed down the office's work. During a conference call with reporters, DIUx managing partner Raj Shah said that since its May 2016 reboot, DIUx has signed 25 contracts worth $48 million for a range of commercial solutions for warfighter needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Computer Week.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC