'Full speed' at DIUx, says chief

Read more: Federal Computer Week

The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act put the brakes on the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental by restricting the amount of its budget that it can spend, but according to the head of DIUx, that has not slowed down the office's work. During a conference call with reporters, DIUx managing partner Raj Shah said that since its May 2016 reboot, DIUx has signed 25 contracts worth $48 million for a range of commercial solutions for warfighter needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Computer Week.

