Forge Therapeutics scores $15 million in venture funding
Forge Therapeutics has closed its first large round of financing, securing $15 million from MagnaSci Ventures, Evotec, and other investors. The tiny biotech firm, founded on technology developed in the labs of University of California, San Diego, chemist Seth Cohen, will use the proceeds to push forward its gram-negative antibiotics program.
