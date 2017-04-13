Florida remains middle-of-the-pack pl...

Florida remains middle-of-the-pack player in venture capital

17 hrs ago

According to Pricewaterhousecoopers' MoneyTree report , Florida companies landed $157 million in venture capital in the first quarter of 2017. That ranks 11th among the 35 states that brought in more than $5 million in VC for the quarter.

