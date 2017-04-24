European fintech funding enjoys buouyant quarter while US market tanks
VC funding to fintech companies in Europe spiked in Q1, while US deal activity cooled, according to the latest figures from CB Insights. Amid upcoming legisltation that could open the door for fintech companies to challenge incumbent banks, Europe saw Q1 funding to VC-backed fintech companies jump 222% sequentially.
