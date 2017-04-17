ED notice to Karti for alleged FEMA v...

ED notice to Karti for alleged FEMA violation, Chidambaram says govt can't silence my voice

The Indian Express

The Enforcement Directorate Monday said it had issued show-cause notice to Karti Chidambaram and a firm purportedly linked to him for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act to the tune of Rs 45 crore. The agency issued a similar notice to Chennai-based M/s Vasan Health Care Private Limited for alleged FEMA violation of more than Rs 2,100 crore.

