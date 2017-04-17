ED notice to Karti for alleged FEMA violation, Chidambaram says govt can't silence my voice

The Enforcement Directorate Monday said it had issued show-cause notice to Karti Chidambaram and a firm purportedly linked to him for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act to the tune of Rs 45 crore. The agency issued a similar notice to Chennai-based M/s Vasan Health Care Private Limited for alleged FEMA violation of more than Rs 2,100 crore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.