Despite Investment Conflicts, Gottlieb Inches Closer to Heading FDA
The Senate Health and Labor Committee on Wednesday is expected to approve the nomination of Scott Gottlieb to run the Food and Drug Administration, moving him closer to confirmation by the full Senate. The panel's approval is expected despite doubts among Democrats about his investments in the health industry and possible conflicts of interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC