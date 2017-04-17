Decline in number of venture capital deals in Q1 - KPMG

US VC firms invested $17.3 billion during the period, while in Asia VC investment grew slightly quarter over quarter to $5.6 billion The number of venture capital deals worldwide fell in the first quarter of the year, with 2,716 deals completed globally during the period compared to 3,201 in the last quarter of 2016. The latest quarterly report on global VC trends from KPMG also calls out Ireland as a springboard to the European market with its fin-tech sector continuing to show signs of growth.

