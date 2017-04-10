Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

18 hrs ago

** Two private equity funds that have agreed to take over loss-making Italian clothing company Stefanel plan to relaunch the brand and sell it within five years, a source at one of the funds said. ** Spain's struggling Banco Popular is looking at a another capital hike to clean up a balance sheet weighed down by billions of euros in toxic assets and would consider a merger deal, its new chairman said.

