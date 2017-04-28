Data-Backup Startup Rubrik Raises Funds at $1.3 Billion Valuation an hour ago

Rubrik , a maker of data backup and recovery software, said it raised $180 million, valuing the startup at $1.3 billion. The investment round was led by Institutional Venture Partners and also included funds from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners. Palo Alto, California-based Rubrik has raised a total of $292 million and has now become a unicorn, a startup worth more than $1 billion.

