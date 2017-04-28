Data-Backup Startup Rubrik Raises Fun...

Data-Backup Startup Rubrik Raises Funds at $1.3 Billion Valuation an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Rubrik , a maker of data backup and recovery software, said it raised $180 million, valuing the startup at $1.3 billion.  The investment round was led by Institutional Venture Partners and also included funds from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners. Palo Alto, California-based Rubrik has raised a total of $292 million and has now become a unicorn, a startup worth more than $1 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Fri JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr 21 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr 10 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr 3 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC