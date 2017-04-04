Cybersecurity Platform LogPoint Secures $10 Million in Funding Led by Evolution Equity Partners
LogPoint, the next generation security information and event management and big data analytics platform, today announced it has secured in Series B funding from Evolution Equity Partners. The funding will enable LogPoint to enter the next phase of growth; fueling expansion in new markets and providing for continuous enhancement of the LogPoint Enterprise SIEM platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC