Convertible Debt Instruments for Startup Financing
Most start-ups initially fuel the idea behind the business with capital raised from friends and family. This "seed round" financing is often only enough to prove the concept of the business, but perhaps not enough cash to support full development the business plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC