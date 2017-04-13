Colorado's venture capital up during first quarter, new report says
Venture capital investment rose in Colorado and nationwide during the first quarter of this year, according to the second report in as many days that points to a robust VC environment in the state. The Dow Jones VentureSource report, released Thursday, shows VC investment in U.S. firms was at $14.51 billion, spread among 1,032 deals.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
