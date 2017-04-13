Colorado's venture capital up during ...

Colorado's venture capital up during first quarter, new report says

Denver Post

Venture capital investment rose in Colorado and nationwide during the first quarter of this year, according to the second report in as many days that points to a robust VC environment in the state. The Dow Jones VentureSource report, released Thursday, shows VC investment in U.S. firms was at $14.51 billion, spread among 1,032 deals.

