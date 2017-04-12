Colorado venture capital rebounds to ...

Colorado venture capital rebounds to $344.5M in first quarter

Boom Technology, which is developing a supersonic jet at the Centennial Airport, contributed to Colorado's rise in venture capital during the first quarter of 2017. The company raised $33 million from investors.

Chicago, IL

