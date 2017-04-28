Cancer diagnostics maker Epic Science...

Cancer diagnostics maker Epic Sciences raises $40 million

Epic Sciences, a developer of highly specific cancer blood tests, said Friday it has raised $40 million in venture capital funding . Based on technology pioneered at The Scripps Research Institute , Epic Sciences is developing predictive tests to assist oncologists in caring for their patients.

