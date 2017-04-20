Bio- and jet-fuel carinata feedstock ...

Bio- and jet-fuel carinata feedstock company Agrisoma closes $15.4M Series B financing

Agrisoma Biosciences, an agricultural company that has commercialized carinata, a non-food oilseed crop designed for sustainable production of biofuels, has closed a $15.4-million Series B financing round, co-led by new investor Groupe Lune Rouge and current investors Cycle Capital Management, and BDC Venture Capital. This Series B round is used to support the global expansion of Agrisoma's business.

