Billion Dollar Unicorns: Zoom Video Communications Enters the Club -
According to Gartner , web conferencing will be used for 15% of enterprise voice and video communications by 2019, up from less than 1% in 2016. A rising player in this space is cloud video conferencing service Zoom Video Communications, which recently made it to the Billion Dollar Unicorn Club .
