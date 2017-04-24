Bell Helicopter, Embraer partner with Uber for electric VTOL taxis
Bell Helicopter and Embraer on 25 April separately announced that each will partner with ride-sharing provider Uber to develop hybrid- or all-electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles to provide short-range transport within urban centres. Bell announced that it will begin development of hybrid-electric VTOL taxi designs in the near-term, with a long-term goal to develop a fully electric vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC