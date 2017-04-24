Bell Helicopter, Embraer partner with...

Bell Helicopter, Embraer partner with Uber for electric VTOL taxis

Bell Helicopter and Embraer on 25 April separately announced that each will partner with ride-sharing provider Uber to develop hybrid- or all-electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles to provide short-range transport within urban centres. Bell announced that it will begin development of hybrid-electric VTOL taxi designs in the near-term, with a long-term goal to develop a fully electric vehicle.

