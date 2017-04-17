Bain Capital bets $1 billion on botox
Bain Capital agreed to invest about $US816 million in Hugel to gain control of the South Korea-based maker of beauty products, including the botox anti-wrinkle treatment. Bain will pay 354.7 billion won for 985,217 new shares in Hugel and 100 billion won in convertible bonds, according to regulatory filings and an emailed statement from Hugel.
