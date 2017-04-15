Automated vehicle startup Peloton raises $60 million to improve the efficiency of truck convoys
Peloton Technology , a connected and automated vehicle startup that's setting out to improve the safety and efficiency of freight transportation, has closed a $60 million Series B funding round led by fleet management giant Omnitracs, which spun out of Qualcomm a few years back . The round included participation from a handful of notable names, including Intel Capital, Nokia Growth Partners, Volvo Group, BP Ventures, Lockheed Martin, and UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund.
