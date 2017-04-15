Automated vehicle startup Peloton raises $60 million to improve the efficiency of truck convoys

Peloton Technology , a connected and automated vehicle startup that's setting out to improve the safety and efficiency of freight transportation, has closed a $60 million Series B funding round led by fleet management giant Omnitracs, which spun out of Qualcomm a few years back . The round included participation from a handful of notable names, including Intel Capital, Nokia Growth Partners, Volvo Group, BP Ventures, Lockheed Martin, and UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.