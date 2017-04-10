Australian nanosatellite start-up prepares for launch
An Australian space start-up, which plans to launch the first of 100 satellites next year, has raised $5m in a Series A funding round. The company was founded in Adelaide in 2015 and initially backed by matched seed funding from the South Australian Government.
