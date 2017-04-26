Arvada building manufacturer raises $40M in venture capital
An Arvada-based building manufacturer has raised $40 million in Series D funding, taking its total funds raised to $80 million. The Denver Business Journal reports that Prescient, which uses software to aid in the design and manufacture of commercial buildings, plans to add 75 employees to its current workforce of 300.
