Arvada building manufacturer raises $...

Arvada building manufacturer raises $40M in venture capital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

An Arvada-based building manufacturer has raised $40 million in Series D funding, taking its total funds raised to $80 million. The Denver Business Journal reports that Prescient, which uses software to aid in the design and manufacture of commercial buildings, plans to add 75 employees to its current workforce of 300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr 21 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr 10 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr 3 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC