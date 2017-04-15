AQR Capital Management LLC Has $815,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb '17
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC