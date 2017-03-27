Apax close to $500 mln deal to buy Is...

Apax close to $500 mln deal to buy Israel's Syneron - reports

14 hrs ago

British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday. One of the reports, carried by financial newspaper Calcalist, said the deal could close as early as this week and that Apax would pay a 37 percent premium.

