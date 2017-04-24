17 fintech businesses that could one day be worth over $1 billion

GP Bullhound, a boutique investment bank focused on tech, on Thursday published an in-depth report looking at the global fintech industry. The report found 39 fintech companies around the world already valued at $1 billion or over, and found that global venture capital investment into the sector has risen almost fivefold in the past three years to reach $13.6 billion in 2016.

