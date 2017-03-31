Women in tech are still an undervalue...

Women in tech are still an undervalued pipeline for innovation

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: TechCrunch

Craig Newmark is the founder of craigslist . His latest venture, craigconnects , helps drive peer-to-peer, grassroots civic engagement and philanthropy to support veterans and military families; trustworthy journalism; voting rights and women in tech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) 22 hr RichardB 5
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16) Dec '16 clackseoul 2
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,363 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC