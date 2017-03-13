UPDATE 1-Sweden's MTG sells Baltic br...

UPDATE 1-Sweden's MTG sells Baltic broadcasting in shift to digital

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sweden's MTG has agreed to sell its Baltic broadcasting operations to Providence Equity Partners, the latest deal in its transformation from a traditional broadcaster to a digital entertainment firm. Founded 30 years ago by media mogul Jan Stenbeck - who also created telecom operators Tele2 and Millicom - MTG now faces declining linear TV viewing and is pushing into the multi-billion dollar online gaming market.

Chicago, IL

