UBS raises $110 million fund to invest in women-led firms

UBS Group AG's American wealth management unit has helped raise $110 million for a US venture capital fund that will invest in companies in the health, education, and environmental areas that are led by or co-managed by women. The fund is managed by Rethink Impact, a venture capital firm that invests in companies with a technological bent.

Chicago, IL

