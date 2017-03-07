Uber future uncertain as CEO Travis Kalanick moves to hire 'peer'

With Uber in the midst of an intense public backlash over allegations of sexual harassment, outrageous leadership behavior and a pattern of flouting the rules at all costs, CEO Travis Kalanick confirmed Tuesday he is looking for a second in command. A week after Kalanick acknowledged he needs to "fundamentally change as a leader and grow up," the company founder said he will hire a chief operating officer - effectively surrendering to an outsider a portion of the power he holds over his $68 billion empire.

