Trump administration expected to name VC partner Gottlieb to head FDA

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate conservative health policy expert Dr. Scott Gottlieb to head the Food and Drug Administration, media outlets including Bloomberg, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Gottlieb, a former FDA deputy commissioner, is a partner at venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and a fellow at the conservative-leaning think tank American Enterprise Institute.

