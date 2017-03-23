Trudeau picks clean-tech, agri-food, AI to drive new economy
Canada's Liberal government is picking six industrial sectors, led by clean technology, to foster innovation and jobs in an economy that's been relying on commodities to drive growth. Support will be focused on clean tech, agri-food, digital, advanced manufacturing, bio-sciences and clean resources, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's second budget released in Ottawa on Wednesday.
