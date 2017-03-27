Triggering Article 50 Leaves Outlook For Healthcare No Clearer

Today Sir Tim Barrow, the British ambassador to the European Union, handed a letter signed by Prime Minister Theresa May to Donald Tusk, the European Council president, triggering article 50 and sparking at least two years of uncertainty for the UK's healthcare and life science industries. Since the public vote on June 23 last year to end formal links with the EU few details have emerged on the shape of Brexit Britain.

