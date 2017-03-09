The Wall Street Journal: New funding round pushes Airbnb's value to $31 billion

Airbnb Inc. has closed its new funding round at $1 billion that values the home-rental site at $31 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, giving it an ample cash cushion to stave off an initial public offering. Google Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures led the round, which included investments from existing shareholders Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.

