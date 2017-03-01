The Latest: Snap Chat IPO windfall helps California school
The Latest on a California high school making millions from the initial public offering of shares in Snap Inc. : A business professor says a "personal relationship" with a Silicon Valley venture capitalist is the only reason a California private Catholic high school managed to reap a $24 million windfall from an initial public offering of shares in Snap Inc. Stephen Andriole, a professor of business, accountancy and information systems at the Villanova School of Business in Pennsylvania, says it's unlikely the story could have happened anywhere but Silicon Valley.
