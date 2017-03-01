The Latest: Snap Chat IPO windfall he...

The Latest: Snap Chat IPO windfall helps California school

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Latest on a California high school making millions from the initial public offering of shares in Snap Inc. : A business professor says a "personal relationship" with a Silicon Valley venture capitalist is the only reason a California private Catholic high school managed to reap a $24 million windfall from an initial public offering of shares in Snap Inc. Stephen Andriole, a professor of business, accountancy and information systems at the Villanova School of Business in Pennsylvania, says it's unlikely the story could have happened anywhere but Silicon Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb 22 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb 19 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 13 Leo1963 21
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan '17 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC