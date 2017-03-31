The glass ceiling for venture capital is intact - and these women are working to break it
In 2016, 6,000 male-run companies received venture capital funding, compared to 359 women-run companies, according to Tracy Chadwell, a venture capitalist and founder of the 1843 Fund, who recently stopped by Salon's studio with her protA©gA©, Margaret Hartigan of Marspace, Inc. "It's really unbelievable given the quality of the companies that are out there and things that are happening in the founder space," Chadwell said. "We're seeing a few more companies on a per-number basis being funded, but on a dollar amount it's where it's the most egregious.
