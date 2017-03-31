The glass ceiling for venture capital...

The glass ceiling for venture capital is intact - and these women are working to break it

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

In 2016, 6,000 male-run companies received venture capital funding, compared to 359 women-run companies, according to Tracy Chadwell, a venture capitalist and founder of the 1843 Fund, who recently stopped by Salon's studio with her protA©gA©, Margaret Hartigan of Marspace, Inc. "It's really unbelievable given the quality of the companies that are out there and things that are happening in the founder space," Chadwell said. "We're seeing a few more companies on a per-number basis being funded, but on a dollar amount it's where it's the most egregious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Thu RichardB 5
Prestamo (Jan '12) Mar 5 Mrs Isa Anita 225
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar 1 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb '17 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16) Dec '16 clackseoul 2
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC