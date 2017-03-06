The disrupters in the venture capital...

The disrupters in the venture capital industry are ripe for disruption.

7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

More and more new venture capital funds are popping up in the greater Washington region. Funds such as Blu Ventures, Gula Tech Adventures, NextGen Venture Partners, DataTribe, Lavrock Ventures and Strategic Cyber Ventures are writing smaller checks and providing more hands-on mentoring than larger incumbent funds can.

