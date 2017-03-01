Sustainability rating company HowGood raises $4.2m series A financing
HowGood wants to streamline the plethora of labels and certifications that clutter the packages of food and beverage products throughout the grocery store. The best part is, no package redesign or additional certification is necessary for the brands and manufacturers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.
