Surefire Medical Closes $12.8M Series D First Round Led by ORI Healthcare Fund
Surefire Medical will use the round, led by ORI Healthcare Fund and with continued support from previous funders, to: Surefire's unique infusion system utilizes an expandable tip that increases infusion pressure within the tumor. The increased pressure overcomes barriers to drug delivery, delivering significantly more therapy into the tumor than older, less efficient end-hole catheters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC