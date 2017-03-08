Study reveals top tips for pitching Kiwi start-ups
Kiwi entrepreneurs are missing out on funding because they copy Silicon Valley style pitches which don't work with local investors, new research shows. Massey University Researcher Hattaf Ansari has surveyed a group 88 early stage investors, angel investors, venture capitalists, members of crowd funding groups and other private investors and found they have a different demands from their American counterparts.
