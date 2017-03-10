StretchSense says Kiwi start-ups shou...

StretchSense says Kiwi start-ups should look to Asia

Yesterday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Co-founder of StretchSensea , Ben O'Briena said although the major customer base for his start-up is in America, it is also quickly gaining traction in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. StretchSense develops stretchy rubber band sensors that can be stitched into clothing to measure body movement, particularly valuable for tracking athletes' performance, coaching and rehabilitation.

