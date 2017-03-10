Streaming Data Platform Maker Confluence Lands $50M VC
Data is now seen less as something stored to be processed after the fact and more as something that flows and can be processed continuously. Confluent, creator of a highly successful data streaming platform based on Apache Kafka, revealed March 7 that it has banked $50 million in new venture funding led by Sequoia Capital.
