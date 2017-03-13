Spectrum Equity, Cressey & Co to acquire majority of Verisys: sources
Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said. The roughly $75 million investment will help Verisys accelerate its expansion plans by building out its sales and marketing division, the people said on Monday.
