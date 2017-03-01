Snapchat founders and investors sell millions of shares in Snap IPO

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel sells at least $272 million worth of shares, still holds nearly $3.6 billion in stock with more to come Snap Inc.'s initial public offering raised nearly $2.5 billion for Snapchat's parent company, but it is also raising about $1 billion for the founders and early investors. Snap announced Wednesday evening that it will sell 200 million shares for $17 apiece in the largest U.S. IPO since 2014 .

