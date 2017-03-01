Skype cofounder Niklas Zennstrom is using a $1 billion VC fund to back sustainability startups
The next generation of multibillion dollar tech giants will have an environmental element at their core, according to Skype cofounder turned investor Niklas ZennstrA m. ZennstrA m, one of the wealthiest tech figures in Britain and someone who has appeared on The Sunday Times Rich List, said he expects to see an increase in demand for tech companies addressing sustainability issues in the coming years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar 1
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC