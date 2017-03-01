Skype cofounder Niklas Zennstrom is using a $1 billion VC fund to back sustainability startups

The next generation of multibillion dollar tech giants will have an environmental element at their core, according to Skype cofounder turned investor Niklas ZennstrA m. ZennstrA m, one of the wealthiest tech figures in Britain and someone who has appeared on The Sunday Times Rich List, said he expects to see an increase in demand for tech companies addressing sustainability issues in the coming years.

